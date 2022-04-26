Minor boy killed as robbers, cop exchange fire

A minor boy was killed in crossfire between robbers and a policeman during a mugging bid in New Karachi on Monday night.
SSP Central Maroof Usman said that the initial police investigation showed that eight-year-old Obaid Imran was standing on the doorstep of his house when a bullet hit him in the abdomen, killing him on the spot.
He said the boy was hit when robbers fired gunshots at policeman Mannan, who returned fire to foil their mugging attempt in Sector 11 of New Karachi. The police said they were investigating to ascertain who fired the bullet that cut the boy’s life short.
After getting information, police and rescuers reached the scene and took the body of the victim to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a postmortem examination. The suspects managed to escape after the incident. Police said that they were looking for CCTV footage and witnesses to arrest the suspects. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story.
