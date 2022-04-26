Sindh govt providing Rs462m subsidy at Bachat bazaars: Murad

KARACHI: The Sindh government is providing a Rs462 million subsidy on essential commodities such as wheat flour, sugar and ghee, for which 108 Bachat (fair price) bazaars have been set up in all the five divisions of the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated this on Monday while addressing a press conference at the CM House on. He was flanked by his cabinet members Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Inam Memon and Murtaza Wahab.

“The subsidy would continue till the end of the holy month of Ramazan and simultaneously, the government is taking concrete measures to stabilise prices in the market,” the CM maintained.

He disclosed that the provincial government had set up 108 Bachat bazaars in all the five divisions of the province, including 34 in Karachi, 19 in Hyderabad, eight in Mirpurkhas, 10 in Larkana, 17 in Shaheed Benazirabad and 19 in Sukkur divisions. “Wheat flour is being sold at all 108 Bachat bazaars set up across the province at Rs400 per 10 kilogrammes while the market price is Rs800 per 10kg,” he said and added that his government was spending an amount of Rs462 million to provide subsidy on the provision of wheat flour at subsidised rates at the Bachat bazaars.

Talking about sugar and ghee, the CM said that at selected achat bazaars, sugar was being provided at Rs70-75 per kg against a market price of Rs85-90 per kg. He added that ghee was being sold at Rs410 per kg whereas its market price is Rs450 per kg. Shah conceded that his government did not have ample resources to subsidise food items throughout the year. “Yes, we are working hard to stabilise the prices in the market,” he said.

Talking about the minimum wage, the CM said that on the advice of the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership, he had announced Rs25,000 minimum monthly wage but then federal government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had resisted the move.

“To me, Rs25,000 is not enough for a worker to feed his five-member family the whole month but even then, it was a small relief,” he said and added that he was happy that new Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in his first speech on the floor of the National Assembly had announced Rs25,000 as the minimum wage, which was an endorsement of the Sindh government’s decision.

The CM said that the unfortunate fire incident in village Faiz Chandio, taluka Mehar in Dadu district had claimed nine lives.

He announced that the damages in the blaze had been estimated at Rs33 million. “I had personally visited the unfortunate village and met the affected families,” he said, adding that he had announced Rs500,000 compensation for each lost life and Rs200,000 for each injured person. Shah said that the Sindh government had so far paid Rs4.6 million to the affected families. He added that the NDMA has also announced a compensation package of Rs10 million, of which Rs7.5 million had been paid.

He thanked the prime minister for giving Rs10 million in compensation to the affected villages. Talking about the administrative action taken so far, the CM said that the Dadu deputy commissioner had been transferred and Hyderabad commissioner directed to explain his position. He added that the district health officer Dadu, assistant commissioner Mehar and others had been suspended.

The CM stated that the status of fire tenders across the province was being assessed and immediate measures would be taken for the repair of dysfunctional fire tenders.Shah said that 12 to 14 hours of load-shedding was being carried out in rural areas of the province. “I had taken up the issue with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during my meeting with him at the CM House,” he said and added that the PM directed the concerned ministry to resolve the issue.

The CM deplored that the outgoing PTI government had rendered power plants having 700 MWs generation capacity dysfunctional for want of fuel. “Look at their inefficiency that they could not place orders in time for purchase of fuel for power plants, therefore people have been forced to face 12 to 14 hour power outages,” he said.