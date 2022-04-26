PBC condemns murder of lawyer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry has condemned the brutal murder of Mehmood Pervaiz Ranjha, former president of the Mandi Bahauddin Bar Association, along with his driver and son Daniyal Mehmood Ranjha.
In a statement issued here on Monday, Chaudhry expressed his concerns over the said incident and demanded that the IGP Punjab and provincial government immediately arrest the culprits for an exemplary punishment. He also demanded that the government provide security to the family of the deceased lawyer.
