Distinction

PESHAWAR: Gulmeena Khan Gandapur has got the first position in Rehman College of Dentistry, Peshawar.

Khyber Medical University (KMU) announced the results of the BDS 3rd professional exam for the year 2021-22.A student of Rehman College of Dentistry, Gulmeena Khan, Roll No 8211396, scored 697 marks out of a total of 800, bagging the first position in the province with 87.1 per cent marks. Gulmeena expressed the desire to serve poor segments of society after completing her studies.