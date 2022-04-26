Tree plantation drive in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: District Education Officer (Female) Naghmana Sardar on Monday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign at the primary, middle and secondary schools for girls.“We are going to plant saplings at around 40 schools for girls with the help of Unicef across the district,” she told a ceremony at a local girls’ school here on Monday.
She said that under the Clean Green Pakistan initiative, the tree plantation drive was jointly initiated by the Implementation Support Unit of the KP Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education and Unicef. The focal person of the drive, Raja Tahir, said that parents, students and teachers were also taking part in the campaign to make it a success.
