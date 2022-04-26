Eight senior cops reshuffled

PESHAWAR: Eight senior police officers were transferred and posted in different districts of the province on Monday.According to a notification issued by the Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Irfan Tariq was posted as district police officer Mansehra, Irfanullah named DPO of Mardan, Sardar Ghyas Gul was posted as Assistant Inspector General Human Rights and Sajjad Khan posted as DPO of Abbottabad. Zahidullah Jan was posted AIG Establishment, Zahoor Babar AIG Merged Areas, Asif Bahader DPO of Hangu and Ikramullah posted DPO of Lower Dir.
KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party has made it clear that it has not entered into an alliance with any other...
LAHORE: The ‘Mother of Pakistan’, Bilquis Bano Edhi, wanted to set up special higher secondary schools for the...
LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Health Department Punjab organised a panel discussion, first of the series of events to...
KARACHI: The Sindh government is providing a Rs462 million subsidy on essential commodities such as wheat flour, sugar...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry has condemned the brutal murder of Mehmood...
PESHAWAR: Gulmeena Khan Gandapur has got the first position in Rehman College of Dentistry, Peshawar.Khyber Medical...
Comments