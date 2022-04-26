MPA’s escape from hostel FIR sought against CM, IGP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has asked the federal government to register a case against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and inspector general of police for allegedly allowing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Faisal Zaman, accused in double murder case, to flee from the MPAs’ hostel.

Faisal Karim Kundi, who is a former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, posed a question as to why and under which law the accused in the murder of two persons was allowed to live in MPAs’ hostel in Peshawar.

The PPP leader alleged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and IGP played the role of a facilitator to help the accused escape from the hostel. Faisal Karim Kundi also questioned the silence of the human rights activists and media over the fleeing of the PTI leader.