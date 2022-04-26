Teachers’ body demands increase in HEC budget

LAHORE: The Executive Council of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab Chapter has demanded increase in the recurring budget of the federal HEC as public sector universities are in a severe economic crisis.
A meeting of the FAPUASA Punjab chaired by its president Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem was held here on Monday. The meeting was attended by general-secretary, FAPUASA Punjab, Prof Dr Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, vice-president, FAPUASA Punjab, Dr Ahtisham Ali, Secretary, PUASA, Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi and others while representatives of various universities participated online.
FAPUASA Executive Council demanded increase in the recurring budget of the HEC which had been frozen for many years and because of it public sector universities are in a severe economic crisis.
KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party has made it clear that it has not entered into an alliance with any other...
LAHORE: The ‘Mother of Pakistan’, Bilquis Bano Edhi, wanted to set up special higher secondary schools for the...
LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Health Department Punjab organised a panel discussion, first of the series of events to...
KARACHI: The Sindh government is providing a Rs462 million subsidy on essential commodities such as wheat flour, sugar...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry has condemned the brutal murder of Mehmood...
PESHAWAR: Gulmeena Khan Gandapur has got the first position in Rehman College of Dentistry, Peshawar.Khyber Medical...
Comments