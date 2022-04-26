Teachers’ body demands increase in HEC budget

LAHORE: The Executive Council of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab Chapter has demanded increase in the recurring budget of the federal HEC as public sector universities are in a severe economic crisis.

A meeting of the FAPUASA Punjab chaired by its president Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem was held here on Monday. The meeting was attended by general-secretary, FAPUASA Punjab, Prof Dr Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, vice-president, FAPUASA Punjab, Dr Ahtisham Ali, Secretary, PUASA, Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi and others while representatives of various universities participated online.

