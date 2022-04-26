Suspects arrested in Bara search

BARA: The police and security forces on Monday arrested 21 suspects in a joint search operation here on Monday, official sources said. The sources said the police and security forces jointly launched a search operation against the criminals and drug pushers in Alam Gudar and Qaziabad areas in Bara.
Three Kalashnikovs, 13 pistols, two guns, 230 rounds of ammunition, 38 magazines, 30 kg opium and 235 kg hashish were also recovered during the search operation. The suspects were shifted to a lockup in Bara for grilling.
KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party has made it clear that it has not entered into an alliance with any other...
LAHORE: The ‘Mother of Pakistan’, Bilquis Bano Edhi, wanted to set up special higher secondary schools for the...
LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Health Department Punjab organised a panel discussion, first of the series of events to...
KARACHI: The Sindh government is providing a Rs462 million subsidy on essential commodities such as wheat flour, sugar...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry has condemned the brutal murder of Mehmood...
PESHAWAR: Gulmeena Khan Gandapur has got the first position in Rehman College of Dentistry, Peshawar.Khyber Medical...
Comments