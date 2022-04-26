Suspects arrested in Bara search

BARA: The police and security forces on Monday arrested 21 suspects in a joint search operation here on Monday, official sources said. The sources said the police and security forces jointly launched a search operation against the criminals and drug pushers in Alam Gudar and Qaziabad areas in Bara.

Three Kalashnikovs, 13 pistols, two guns, 230 rounds of ammunition, 38 magazines, 30 kg opium and 235 kg hashish were also recovered during the search operation. The suspects were shifted to a lockup in Bara for grilling.