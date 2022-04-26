KP govt to execute Safe City Project in phases

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to execute the Safe City project in different phases to make the provincial capital a safe city.

In the first phase, the implementation of this project will start as a pilot project in Hayatabad and later it will be extended to other localities of the provincial city.A handout said that the decision was made at a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair here on Monday.

Provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Finance Ikramullah Khan, Secretary Home Khushal Khan, Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting decided that plan for the implementation of the pilot project would be finalized within a week while consultancy for the implementation of the pilot project would be completed within a month and the pilot project would be completed by the end of this year.

It was also decided that the project would be implemented through open tendering. Earlier, the meeting was briefed about various aspects of the pilot project.It was informed that a preliminary survey of Hayatabad has been completed for this purpose.

As per the survey report, about 500 closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) would be installed at 96 different points of Hayatabad while a 56 km-long fibre optic cable would be laid to integrate the cameras.

The meeting was told that after the successful completion of the pilot project in Hayatabad, it would be extended to other localities of the city. On the occasion, the chief minister directed the quarters concerned to advertise consultancy for the pilot project as soon as possible.

He said execution of the Safe City Project was imperative to make Peshawar a safe city.Mahmood Khan added the provincial government would provide all the required resources for this purpose.He directed the quarters concerned to shoulder their shares responsibilities to ensure the implementation of the project without further delay.

The chief minister directed the relevant officials to strictly adhere to the prevailing rules and regulations and ensure transparency in all respects while executing the project.