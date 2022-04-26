spiritualjourneys: A night of devotional music

Karachi:The tradition of nighttime qawwali, best known as a Mehfil-e-Sama, is as old as 800 years, according to research. Fareed Ayaz, Abu Mohammad and Qawwali troupe come from Qawwal Bachchon Ka Gharana. Seen as disciples of Amir Khusro through their roots, they have carried on the tradition.

The group broke demographics as their popularity rose after multiple appearances on the music series, Coke Studio. Fareed Ayaz had confirmed as much after season four in one our earlier conversations.

He noted how after the series, youngsters would come up to them and ask them to present a rendition of some of the qawwalis they had performed on the series.

This became apparent once more during an event this past weekend, titled Bazm e Aqeedat that was held against the beautiful backdrop of NAPA and featured Fareed Ayaz, Abu Mohammad and Qawwali troupe. Not surprisingly, it attracted a mix crowd that featured people of all age-groups.

Starting at 11: 30 am, it went on till 2:30 am as qawwali nights are particularly popular during Ramazan. In its spiritual hours, Fareed Ayaz and Abu Mohammad gave the listeners a taste of classical and surprising tunes. Starting with Amir Khusro’s poetry with the classic ‘Chhaap Tilak’, the devotional performance included Manqabat like ‘Mann Kunto Maula’ as well as a rendition of a kalaam called ‘Naseema Janib e Batha Guzar Kun’.

They ended the night with ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’, and once again gave people exactly what they came for.