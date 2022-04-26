 
close
Tuesday April 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Police ordered to discourage gun culture

By Bureau report
April 26, 2022

PESHAWAR: Police have been directed to arrest all those brandishing arms in public and uploading videos to discourage the gun culture.An official said all the officers have been directed to lodge cases against such people as such actions spread terror.The official said police on Monday arrested one Umar of Landi Arbab who was impersonating a policeman and used to upload videos with weapons on social media in police uniform.

Comments