Mansehra sees record decline in FIRs non-registration

MANSEHRA: The Mansehra district has witnessed a record decline in non-registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) and denial of land records to solicitors after the effective

interventions of the Right to Public Services Commission.

“We have been receiving most of the complains regarding the non-registration of FIRs by the police and denial of land record by Patwaris but owing to our effective interventions the grievances of complaints are addressed,” Umair Dil Khan, the district monitoring officer, RTPS told The News on Monday.

He said that because of the effective enforcement of specific timelines, quality and transparency in 10 public sector departments the commission could address complaints about the police, revenue and health departments, municipal services and domicile and driving licenses promptly and adequately.

Umair said the RTPS, a statutory body received half of 700 complaints about non-registration of the FIRs and refusal of land records during the current year. “We have been receiving complaints through various sources even though the chief minister’s universal No 1800 and prime minister’s citizen portal and move directly or through telephone to relevant departments and provide relief to movers in hours and days,” he said.

The officer said that currently, the commission was intervening for 43 services of 10 departments and fortunately this domain was being expanded to an overall 81 from the next financial year.

Mohammad Atif, the World Bank’s Communication Specialist when approached, said WB has approved a fresh grant of $8 million for the Governance Policy Project to

enhance the provincial government’s abilities to meet its good governance target in 2023.

“We have already established citizen facilitation centres in Mansehra and Abbottabad and other districts and are now going to set up such facilities in Swabi, Kohat, Nowshera and Mardan districts from the fresh grant,” he said.