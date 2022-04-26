Govt urged to introduce reforms to broaden tax net

PESHAWAR: Participants at a roundtable conference here on Monday suggested to the government to introduce holistic reforms to widen the existing tax base by bringing new people under the net.

The conference was jointly organised by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)-funded Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Programme here.

The speakers urged the federal and provincial governments to incorporate proposals by chambers, the business community, being key stakeholders in the upcoming fiscal budget 2022-23.They called for taking tangible measures to achieve sustainable development goals as per the commitment made at the international level.

The participants sought a special fiscal relief package to revive the businesses battered by terrorism and the novel coronavirus pandemic lockdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Besides, SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid, SEED Programme Team Leader Dr Omar Mukhtar Khan, representatives of regional chambers, women entrepreneurs from manufacturing, tourism, IT and other industries attended the conference.

The participants acknowledged the difficult economic times and put forward suggestions to focus on those which would allow the government to balance budgets, including easing the tax administration to make it more business-friendly.

Businesses reported that the process of tax filing and the harassment they faced during audits was a strong deterrent to formalizing their businesses, that it was expensive and time-consuming to fight court cases, and that it reduced the trust between government and businesses.

SSCI chief Hasnain Khurshid called upon the federal and provincial governments to incorporate proposals of the chambers and relevant stakeholders in the upcoming FY budget 2022-23 to help revive economic and trade activities in light of their recommendations in the country.

Earlier, welcoming all participants, Dr Omar Mukhtar said a persistent issue reported by the business community in KP is the lack of meaningful engagement with businesses and industries on the policymakers’ end.

To facilitate their growth, SEED is committed to supporting all the stakeholders — government, business chambers, and enterprises in the province and assisting the government in its continuous efforts to strengthen its collaboration with the business sector.

Speaking at the event, Ali Khizar from KP Business Voice, urged the government to focus on cost and ease of doing business during the upcoming financial year as it offers solutions to many challenges related to the economy.

A representative from the KP government Finance Department added: “The government has been working for facilitating the business community through offering incentives, tax cuts, etc so that they can compete with the world. The State Bank of Pakistan has offered multiple incentives to businesses since COVID-19.”