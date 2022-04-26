Gold drops Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs400 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs132,000 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs343 to Rs113,169. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $26 to $1,907 per ounce. Silver rates fell Rs10 to Rs1,510 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs8.57 to Rs1,294.58. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.
