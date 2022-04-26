DGKC earnings drop 26pc

DG Khan Cement Company Limited (DGKC) posted a 26 percent fall in its quarterly net profit, showing an increase in its cost of sales.
In its statement to PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs1.651 billion for the third quarter ended March 31, down from Rs2.240 billion the previous year.
The company skipped any dividend for this period. Earnings per share came in at Rs3.56/share, compared with Rs4.90/share last year.
DGKC said its sales for the quarter rose to Rs16.965 billion, compared with Rs11.706 billion a year earlier. The cost of sales also rose to Rs13.727 billion from Rs8.947 billion, which reduced the profit margins. Other income of the company fell to Rs668.521 million during this period, compared with Rs1.664 billion recorded during the same period last year.
