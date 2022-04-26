Meezan Bank profit up 51pc

Meezan Bank Limited reported a 51 percent rise in its quarterly net profit on an increase in the investment income.

In a statement to PSX, the bank reported a net profit of Rs9.243 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs6.126 billion the previous year. The bank also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs1.75 per share. Earnings per share came in at Rs5.65 a share, compared with Rs3.72 a share during the same period last year.

The company said its profit earned on Islamic financing and related assets investments and placements rose to Rs38.137 billion, compared with Rs24.229 billion a year earlier.

The other income also rose to Rs4.536 billion during the period, compared with Rs3.892 billion. Analysts said earnings of the bank remained in-line with the industry expectations.