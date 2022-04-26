Time to wake up

LAHORE: This government has taken a sensible decision to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within a week of assuming power. Now trade and industry must show maturity by supporting some tough decisions that would be taken in national interest.

This scribe even during the PTI government advocated for increase in the prices of petroleum products in line with the global rates of crude oil. Businessmen and the then opposition (now ruling elite) always criticised the government whenever it increased the petroleum product rates.

This forced the Imran government to decrease the petroleum product rates by Rs10 per liter each for petrol and diesel and the rates were frozen till June. This move was appreciated by the businessmen, while the opposition remained mum.

As global crude oil increased, the government started absorbing the losses. Now the rates must be increased not on the dictate of the IMF but on the reality of its cost. This time around, the PTI would protest, and businesses would complain of an increase in cost of doing business. This is neither fair nor in national interest.

Trade and industry associations should support this step. Increases in these rates do not impact businesses that recover the increase from the consumers. Petroleum rates in competing economies are much higher and would not hurt the exporters as well.

The central bank would be forced to increase its policy rate to control inflation and run-on rupee. There is no alternative until we balance our exports with our imports. Again, the businessmen would complain, but in reality they recover the high financial cost from consumers.

Almost 80 percent of the loans from banks to the private sector are for working capital. They turnover this loan by producing and selling products three to four times a year.

The impact of an increase of one percent increases their overall cost 0.33 to 0.25 percent. Against this they increase their prices by at least one percent. In other words, they earn 0.67 to 0.75 percent more even if they increase their rates by one percent to cover the higher interest rates.

The consumers would be on the receiving end as an increase in prices would directly hit them. The government must take prudent steps to control the prices of daily use items.

To do that it would have to come out of its apologetic mode on various unnecessary subsidies. For instance, the free meal programmes (langar Khanna) should be closed. These centers have made many recipients parasites that have no urge to look for jobs as they get free meals. The amount saved from such programmes (there are many) should be utilised to subsidise essential items used or consumed by poorer segments of society.

The businessmen must realise that belt tightening is inevitable. Every time, it is the commoners who bear the burden of belt tightening. It is high time that businesses come forward and share the burden voluntarily. They can do so by filing fair tax returns, refraining from concealing production, or indulging in under-invoicing.

Shopkeepers must not sell smuggled goods and those who do must be prosecuted. We as a nation should wake up or be prepared to follow the fate of Sri Lanka.