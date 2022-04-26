FBR directed to bring unregistered sugar dealers into tax net

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to bring unregistered wholesalers, dealers, or distributors of sugar into the tax net to broaden the tax base, The News learnt on Monday.

The president observed that despite making monetary transactions and availability of their data with FBR, the unregistered buyers of sugar largely remained outside the tax net, evading the prime national responsibility of paying taxes.

The President passed the directions while upholding a decision of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) directing FBR to bring unregistered buyers of sugar in bulk into the tax net to improve collection of sales tax and reporting compliance within 90 days.

In its report, the FTO highlighted that during the last four years sugar worth Rs2.7 billion was supplied by the said mills to various unregistered buyers, only three buyers held NTN, and FBR had not paid due attention to broadening the tax base.

As per details, FTO had initiated an ‘Own Motion’ investigation against failure of FBR to bring into the tax net the unregistered buyers of sugar from M/s Naudero Sugar Mills (Pvt) Ltd.

FTO observed that non-NTN holders had been buying huge quantities of sugar from sugar mills and their data was fully accessible by the FBR, but the potential for tax collection had remained unutilised.

It further observed that the low hanging fruit had not yet been harvested and despite making huge monetary transactions, unregistered buyers of sugar remained outside the tax net. FTO underscored that unregistered persons were easily identifiable because sugar mills were required to maintain records of supplies made during the tax period and issue tax invoices indicating names, addresses, description, quantity, values of goods, CNIC or NTN of persons to whom the supplies were made under the Sales Tax Act of 1990.

Based on the findings, FTO had directed the chief commissioner, Large Taxpayers’ Office, Karachi to enforce compliance after obtaining data of unregistered persons from the sugar mills. FBR filed a representation with the President against this order of FTO.

Alvi disposed of the matter with observations that FBR’s field formations were not vigilant in collecting information related to unregistered buyers and were content with just whatever was being submitted in the monthly sales tax returns of mills.

The president regretted that the data of unregistered buyers was not being examined for the purpose of broadening the tax net. He noted that FBR’s field formations held jurisdiction over sugar mills and could secure the complete particulars of all buyers by proper and timely analysis of withholding statements.

He said ‘serious negligence’ and ‘inefficiency’ on part of the field formations of FBR in the discharge of its duties was tantamount to maladministration. Alvi observed that FTO’s recommendations were only a reiteration of the duty of FBR to strictly deal with unregistered sugar dealers to bring them under the tax net.

The president directed FBR to apply FTO’s recommendations to the entire sugar sector to increase compliance with taxes and to enroll those escaping the prime national responsibility of paying taxes. He also disposed of FBR’s representation, directing the board to submit a comprehensive implementation report to FTO within 60 days.