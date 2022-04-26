Stocks surge as govt brings IMF around

Stocks surged on Monday rejoicing the IMF’s agreement to an extension of EFF (Extended Fund Facility) until June 2023 along with an addition of $2 billion, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100 Shares Index closed higher by 520.23 points or 1.14 percent to 46,073.25 points after rising to 46,199.79 and falling to 45,553.02 points during the day trade.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks showed sharp recovery on reports that the IMF programme would be extended for a year and increased to $8 billion from $6 billion. Strong rupee recovery and record financial results in oil, banking, and fertiliser sector further sharpened the sentiment, Mehanti said.

He added that industries were however dismayed over a looming surge in energy prices, without which the IMF was unlikely to move ahead with the programme as 7th IMF mission review discussions were due next month.

KSE-30 Shares Index also jumped 251.28 points or 1.43 percent to 17,840.59 points. Traded volume increased 51 million shares to 368.63 million from 217.56 million shares, while value rose to Rs9.663 billion from Rs5.296 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.675 trillion from Rs7.608 trillion. As many as 163 companies closed in the green, 148 in the red, while 14 ended unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said equities initiated the week on a jubilant note reacting to a meaningful dialogue between Pakistani and IMF authorities to resume EFF programme.

Fertiliser, technology, chemical, and power sector stocks boosted the benchmark index with FFC, SYS, EFERT, EPCL, and HUBC adding 251 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, CNERGY, MLCF, PTC, and NBP saw some profit-taking as they together lost 27 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Bata (Pakistan), which jumped Rs99.99 to Rs2,299.99 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, up Rs81.87 to Rs5,700 per share.

A major decline was noted in shares of Sanofi-AventisXD, which fell Rs21 to Rs903 per share, followed by Thal Industries Corp that slipped Rs9 to Rs260 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd in a report said the PSX celebrated the resumption of successful IMF talks which helped the benchmark to open in the green zone.

The brokerage said investor participation remained intact across the board, while hefty volumes were witnessed in the third-tier stocks. During the trading hours, some strong financial results were also announced that helped those stocks rise.

DGKC declared an EPS (earning/share) of Rs3.56, which was higher than industry expectations. MEBL gave out a DPS (dividend/share) Rs1.75 with an EPS of Rs5.7 that measured up to market expectations. MARI’s EPS of Rs81.63 was also in line with industry expectations.

Hum Network was the volume leader with 46.87 million shares, while the media stock increased by Re0.30 to Rs8.51 per share. It was followed by Telecard Limited with 35.49 million shares that fell by Rs1.08 to Rs14.21 per share. Stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, G3 Technologies, Ghani Global Holding, Pak Refinery, Pak Elektron, Cnergyico PK, TPL Properties and Lotte Chemical.