Tuesday April 26, 2022
Swiatek extends lead as world no. 1, Badosa up to second

By AFP
April 26, 2022

PARIS: Poland’s Iga Swiatek extended her lead as world number one on Monday, after winning a fourth straight title at the weekend in Stuttgart, while Paula Badosa climbed to second place in the WTA rankings. Poland’s Swiatek, who took over at the top from Ashleigh Barty after the Australian retired last month, thrashed Aryna Sabalenka in the final in Stuttgart on Sunday.

