Pakistan off to winning start in New Delhi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan got off to a flying start in the World Junior Tennis Competition (WJT) Boys’ 14 & Under Asia/Oceania final qualifying round, outplaying Sri Lanka 3-0 in the first round at the R.K Khanna Tennis Stadium in New Delhi (India) Monday.

Pakistan have been placed in Group D along with Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Kazakhstan. Hamza Roman spearheaded Pakistan charge against Sri Lanka, winning his singles easily and then combined in with Muhammad Hussnain Ali Rizwan to win the doubles. Results: Boys’ singles: Hamza Roman bt Cader Basit 6-0, 6-3; Ahtesham Humayun bt Fernando Ganuka 6-0, 6-3.