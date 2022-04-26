Pakistan slightly ahead of Netherlands in head-to-head matches

KARACHI: As Pakistan is due to begin its much-anticipated European tour with the match against Netherlands, it is interesting to draw comparison between the two powerhouses of hockey.

Pakistan is just ahead of the two-countries rivalry as out of 146 matches played between two sides, Pakistan won 60, while Netherlands won 56. 30 matches were drawn according to the statics of hockey matches between the two countries.

In Olympic, out of 12 matches Pakistan won 6, while Netherland won 4. In other tournament 35 matches played between two countries, Pakistan won 15, Netherlands won 15, while 5 were drawn.