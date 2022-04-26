Verstappen and Thompson-Herah win Laureus awards

SEVILLE: Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and triple Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah won the Laureus World Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards Sunday in a virtual ceremony from Seville.

Dutchman Verstappen, who won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix earlier Sunday, follows Rafael Nadal who won the men’s award last year and his great rival Lewis Hamilton, who shared the men’s prize with Lionel Messi in 2020.

Thompson-Herah is not the first Jamaican sprinter to win an award. “I know Usain (Bolt) has won Laureus Awards before, so to bring this trophy back home to the Caribbean, also in Jamaica, is very special,” she said.

The awards are organised by the Laureus Sports Foundation and the 2021 winners were selected by a 71-member panel led by All Black rugby great Sean Fitzpatrick. In a sign of how ephemeral sporting achievements can be, the Italian men’s football team, who followed winning the Euros last year with missing the World Cup this spring, were voted the ‘Team of the Year’, for a second time. British tennis starlet Emma Raducanu, who has struggled for consistency since winning the US Open last year, received the ‘Breakthrough of the Year’ award.