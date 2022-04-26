Aikman wants Pakistan to play aggressively against Holland

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan hockey players are preparing for the international exposure with the opening Test against Holland today (Tuesday), national team’s head coach Siegfried Aikman stressed his charges to play fast, aggressive hockey to match the well-versed Dutch team.

The first of the two Tests against Holland will be played at Breda mid-day European time Tuesday. It will be following almost 18 months of the gap that Pakistan will be seen playing against a European powerhouse. The last time they played against Holland was for a place in Tokyo Olympics in October 2019. After holding The Netherlands to 4-4 draw in the first outing, Pakistan lost the second qualifier by a big margin of 1-6 to lose the opportunity to qualify for Tokyo Olympics.

This time around, the two back-to-back matches against the Dutch team will be played more to give the Greenshirts a much-required international exposure ahead of the Asia Cup that will also serve as the qualifying round for the World Cup.

“The team requires international exposure as lack of match practice against quality teams has restricted team’s progress but now when we are in Europe and about to play the first of the six Test matches scheduled on the tour, I want to see each member of the team play fast and aggressive hockey to match the quality of the Dutch team.”

The two areas where Aikman had worked hard on the players during the training camp in Lahore and later during the three-day training session in Belgium were quick distribution and perfect receiving.

“Pakistan players were lacking in these areas. Now following the weeks of training and practice things are moving towards betterment. The two Tests against the Dutch team would help us analyze how far we have succeeded in our training. Learning the art is one thing, putting that into practice is the other. As a coach, I am confident that the majority of the team’s weaknesses are gone but for that we need to see their progress in international matches.”

The team head coach hoped that Pakistan players would show the element of a real fight. “Months of training had made players really competitive and eager to do well. I don’t think even for the quality Holland team, Pakistan team would be mere pushovers.”

All these weeks, Pakistan coaches’ main focus was to work on converting field opportunities into goals and keeping a tight defense to deprive attacking forwards of easy scoring opportunities.

Pakistan team’s newly appointed drag-flicking coach Richard Snitcher who joined the team in Belgium has started working on what he called small adjustments in penalty corner conversions.

“Pakistan players are already rich in this art. What these specialists need is small adjustments as how to be quicker and more targeted in approach. Small adjustments are required and that is what we are working on,” Richard said.

Goalkeeping coach Bob John hoped that the goalkeeper’s performance had shown improvement. “We are working on goalkeepers’ weaknesses and are happy that they have shown improvement during training sessions.” During the training session in Belgium, some leading Pakistan players also trained local kids belonging to Rapid Club and taught them the basics of the game and exercises for beginners.