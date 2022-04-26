Live from the courtroom

The Islamabad High Court’s decision to live stream judicial proceedings is timely, and in line with the changing digital landscape of the country. With the installation of all necessary equipment, live-streaming will be available to the public next month. As the judicial system around the world strives to meet the requirements of a new electronic and mobile age, many countries have already adopted this as a regular practice in courts. Even in this region, India has already allowed live-streaming of court proceedings and some high courts have been doing so for quite a while. We are witnessing a new era in judicial management. There may be some initial hiccups but our judiciary has to keep pace with modern technological advancements, and live-streaming is just one of them. Another is the introduction of an e-court facility that some courts in Pakistan are already using. Now a judge can conduct online proceedings with lawyers participating via video link.

In countries such as Pakistan where people lack a high level of trust in state institutions, this step to live stream court proceedings could go a long way in bridging the trust deficit. If an accused himself or herself is ready and willing to have their case live-streamed, there is hardly a convincing reason not to do so. Of course, there may be rational exemptions to live court proceedings: confidentiality, sensitive nature of the case etc. Live-streamed proceedings can also be helpful in enhancing judicial accountability. And this also goes to the heart of the right to know: in cases of political importance and public interest, it is a citizen's right to know what is happening in the courts. Administration of justice is a primary responsibility of the courts and the fairer they are the better it is for society. The IHC has taken the right step to make court proceedings more transparent, and it is hoped that other courts too follow suit. There is also a need to prevent possible misuse of such proceedings. Lessons can be learnt from other countries that have been live-streaming court proceedings. Since Pakistan is a country where scandals are quick to start and slow to fade, it will be a challenge to streamline the streaming itself. But with modern technology and timely steps, misuse can be prevented and should hopefully not hinder this initiative.