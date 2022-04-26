Extending the fund

The Shehbaz Sharif government, currently desparately looking to fix the economic mess, has somehow disarmed the IMF into continuing the existing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme for nine more months until June 2023. It was originally going to expire in September 2022. The size of the EFF might be jacked up to $8 billion by adding $2 billion into the existing $6 billion facilities; however, the exact modalities will be finalised during the upcoming number-crunching exercise. IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan Nathan Porter had said that prompt action was needed to reverse the unfunded subsidies which had slowed down the discussions for the seventh review. Based on the constructive discussions with Pakistani authorities in Washington, the IMF expects to field a mission to Pakistan in May to resume discussions over policies for completing the latest review.

The IMF has shown its willingness to resume stalled parleys and now all the macroeconomic numbers will need to be worked out, meaning a lot of spadework to strike staff-level agreement that can then pave the way for the release of the next tranche of $960 million from the IMF’s Executive Board by June 2020 – if everything goes well. It is important to recall that payment of the funds has slowed down several times because of the IMF's concerns over our monetary policy and fiscal tightening measures. As a prior action, the government will have to phase out the petroleum subsidies in the range of Rs21 per litre for petrol and Rs51 per litre for diesel respectively. The base tariff of electricity will also be revised upward in the range of Rs 5.34 per unit. These two steps will set the table for negotiations to reach a staff-level agreement. The IMF will measure the exact size of twin deficits, to then see what steps are required to manage the arising challenges. A combination of further action, prescribed through fiscal and monetary tightening, will then be placed as structural and indicative benchmarks for restoring the EFF.

The new government is currently pitted against one of the worst economic challenges – a shambolic GDP growth, dwindling dollar reserves, double-digit inflation – left behind by the PTI government. Islamabad requires $9 billion in the shape of rollover and fresh injection to avoid a slump in foreign currency reserves. The backing of the IMF programme will open avenues for the government to manage dollar inflows from all other multilateral and bilateral creditors. According to the IMF’s assessment, Pakistan’s gross external financing requirement was $30 billion and $34 billion in this and the next fiscal year respectively. Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail is optimistic that this government will leave the office with much better growth and inflation numbers than what they had inherited from the PTI government. The hardest action for the government to take would be to undo the subsidies in oil and power and the blanket tax amnesty granted by the last government before biting the dust. The stabilization of the economy is a prerequisite for steering clear of a balance of payments crisis.