Tuesday April 26, 2022
Expensive Ramazan

April 26, 2022

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to an issue that usually occurs in the month of Ramazan: price hikes in food items.

Unfortunately, for the poor, this month of blessing turns out to be the toughest month of the year. The authorities concerned must resolve this issue.

Masroor Atta

Karachi

