A few days back, I happened to meet a security guard of a private company. He told me that he earned Rs12,500 per month with no other benefits for a 12-hour-long duty.
This is a classic example of cruelty and non-compliance of federal government orders. All private companies are bound to pay the minimum wage announced by the federal government. The incumbent government needs to take notice of such malpractices and ensure that all employers pay the minimum monthly wage to their employees.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
