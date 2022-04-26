 
Tuesday April 26, 2022
Newspost

Trapped in debt

April 26, 2022

Pakistan took a total of $20 trillion loans in the last three and a half years, during the rule of a popular politician, Imran Khan.

We need to have a foolproof plan to get out of this financial mess. The government’s financial team must come up with a coherent policy to reduce the country’s reliance on foreign loans.

Muhsin Khan Bhutto

Naundero

