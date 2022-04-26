Development and public welfare projects launched with taxpayers’ money must continue even after a change of government. In Pakistan, such projects usually fall prey to political bias. It is time the people of Pakistan stood up and demanded that such malpractices must stop. It is unfortunate that every government is guilty of such malpractices. The Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) was a welfare project that was started by the PML-N. Prominent Pakistan-origin doctors, surgeons and technicians who were working abroad were convinced to work at the PKLI. Philanthropists donated billions of rupees to procure the latest state-of-the-art medical equipment. This programme was discontinued all of a sudden after the PTI came to power.

During its tenure, the PTI launched the Sehat Card scheme. The new government must retain the programme and ensure that people from the most deprived sections of society are able to benefit from it.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore