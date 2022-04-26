A leader’s mess

In March, former prime minister Imran Khan gathered a large crowd and announced that he had a surprise for them. He waved a letter in the air and claimed that it was proof of an international conspiracy being hatched to topple his government. These allegations could not save Imran Khan from the no-confidence move, and he was ousted from power. His claims have now been rejected twice by the National Security Council (NSC), but his desperate tactics are damaging the very fibre of our fragile democracy.
After the no-confidence motion was moved in the National Assembly, some PTI MNAs shifted to the Sindh House. The anger shown by the PTI against these defectors was extreme; abuses were hurled at disgruntled members and they were ridiculed in public meetings. The party also requested the Supreme Court to disqualify these dissenters for life. One wonders who is causing more damage to our country: Imran Khan and the PTI or the US.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to an issue that usually occurs in the month of Ramazan: price hikes...
Imran Khan’s controversial narrative of his exit from Pakistan’s power corridors is worsening day by day. Pro-Khan...
A few days back, I happened to meet a security guard of a private company. He told me that he earned Rs12,500 per...
Pakistan took a total of $20 trillion loans in the last three and a half years, during the rule of a popular...
Development and public welfare projects launched with taxpayers’ money must continue even after a change of...
Gender inequality refers to the unequal and biased treatment of individuals on the basis of their gender. This...
Comments