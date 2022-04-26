A leader’s mess

In March, former prime minister Imran Khan gathered a large crowd and announced that he had a surprise for them. He waved a letter in the air and claimed that it was proof of an international conspiracy being hatched to topple his government. These allegations could not save Imran Khan from the no-confidence move, and he was ousted from power. His claims have now been rejected twice by the National Security Council (NSC), but his desperate tactics are damaging the very fibre of our fragile democracy.

After the no-confidence motion was moved in the National Assembly, some PTI MNAs shifted to the Sindh House. The anger shown by the PTI against these defectors was extreme; abuses were hurled at disgruntled members and they were ridiculed in public meetings. The party also requested the Supreme Court to disqualify these dissenters for life. One wonders who is causing more damage to our country: Imran Khan and the PTI or the US.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi