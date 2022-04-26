Gender inequality refers to the unequal and biased treatment of individuals on the basis of their gender. This inequality is a result of socially constructed gender roles and happens when an individual of a specific gender is given different or disadvantageous treatment. Gender inequality impacts young people and has a negative effect on their behaviour, study choices, ambitions, attitudes and more. For example, many girls do not participate in sports.

Gender inequality also exposes certain genders to violence and discrimination. Women experience physical violence more than men. Trans people may feel forced to hide their gender identity when using services at school or at work. They are at great risk of mental illness, verbal and physical abuse and social exclusion. All of this ultimately results in severe anxiety, depression and even low self-esteem.

Aliza Batool Abro

Sukkur