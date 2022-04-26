Elections now

Pakistan’s current political situation is getting worse. The fact that there is no opposition in the National Assembly is shocking. The situation is similar to that of an examination hall where there is no instructor to keep check and students are free to do whatever they want.

If elections are not held immediately, the PTI’s increasing popularity will result in more power shows and protests, leading to chaos in the country. The only way to get out of this mess is to introduce electoral reforms and hold elections as soon as possible.

Mehtab Rasool

Chiniot