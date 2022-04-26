Elections now

Pakistan’s current political situation is getting worse. The fact that there is no opposition in the National Assembly is shocking. The situation is similar to that of an examination hall where there is no instructor to keep check and students are free to do whatever they want.
If elections are not held immediately, the PTI’s increasing popularity will result in more power shows and protests, leading to chaos in the country. The only way to get out of this mess is to introduce electoral reforms and hold elections as soon as possible.
Mehtab Rasool
Chiniot
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to an issue that usually occurs in the month of Ramazan: price hikes...
Imran Khan’s controversial narrative of his exit from Pakistan’s power corridors is worsening day by day. Pro-Khan...
A few days back, I happened to meet a security guard of a private company. He told me that he earned Rs12,500 per...
Pakistan took a total of $20 trillion loans in the last three and a half years, during the rule of a popular...
Development and public welfare projects launched with taxpayers’ money must continue even after a change of...
In March, former prime minister Imran Khan gathered a large crowd and announced that he had a surprise for them. He...
Comments