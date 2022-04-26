IG takes notice of double murder

LAHORE:IG Sardar Ali Khan Monday took notice of killing of two people in a firing incident in Mandi Bahauddin and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

On the directions of the IG, senior officers reached the spot and started legal proceedings. On Mandi Bahauddin Phalia Road, some motorcyclists opened fire on a rickshaw, killing two people identified as Ijaz and Afzal and injuring three others. Mandi Bahauddin police personnel reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured to DHQ hospital. The injured were identified Aiza Iqbal, Samina Bibi and Zeeshan. The IG directed that special teams be formed for the arrest of the killers. He said justice to the families of the slain should be ensured on priority.