LWMC begins special cleanliness drive

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has initiated a special cleanliness campaign in all towns of the city here on Monday.

Officials said LWMC has conducted a special operation in Data Ganj Baksh Town (DGBT) and lifted 422 tons of waste. The operation was conducted in areas of McLeod Road, Abbott Road, Bhaatti, Lohari, Lower Mall, Risala Bazar, Urdu Bazar, Data Darbar and adjoining streets. As many as 65 mini dumpers, 8 loaders, 5 chain arm rolls and other machinery were deployed for special cleaning operation in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town where over 1000 sanitary workers participated in the special cleaning operation in three shifts. Temporary collection points are being cleared on daily basis.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider in this regard stated that maintaining uniform standard of cleanliness in the city is our utmost priority and department is using all of its resources to achieve this goal. In addition, LWMC is also working on cleaning and washing 32 Ramazan bazaars across the city. According to the Ramazan Plan, 213 sanitary workers are working in Ramazan bazaars. 98 containers have been installed around the Ramazan bazaars for waste handling and 124 trolley bins have also been set up for public convenience. Lime is also being used in Ramazan bazaars to improve the quality of cleanliness and adornment. Monitoring teams consisting of senior officers are conducting surprise visits on daily basis to check the cleanliness situation in Ramazan bazaars. All town managers have also been instructed to ensure the presence of sanitary workers in the field. CEO LWMC Rafia Haider has appealed to the citizens to support LWMC in maintaining cleanliness in the city. She added that if the cleaning staff is not arriving in any area, citizens could dial 1139 or lodge a complaint on social media.