VU holds hands-on training session for students

LAHORE:The Virtual University of Pakistan organised a two-day hands-on training sessions for the students of BS at Government Graduate College (W), Gulberg Lahore here on Monday.

During the training, the students experienced hands-on experiments in the state-of-the-art Mobile Bio Laboratory developed by the Virtual University. This Mobile Bio Lab is fully equipped with the latest equipment including UV-Visible Spectrometer, Compound Microscopes, Gel Electrophoresis, SDS-PAGE, Kymograph, PCR Machine, Centrifuge, and many others.

The students learned the latest techniques including DNA extraction (from blood), gel preparation, gel electrophoresis, media preparation, and different streak methods. The Virtual University Rector Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti was chief guest along with Registrar Prof Dr Mohsin Javed at the closing ceremony of the training session.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Arshad emphasised using the government infrastructure to train the masses at large. It was mutually decided that VU would extend the collaboration for students of Gulberg College through content availability and LMS, he added.

Principal of Govt Graduate College Gulberg Prof Dr Nighat Naheed Zafer applauded the role of the Virtual University of Pakistan in the dissemination of knowledge in every possible way. In the end, certificates were distributed among the resource persons and participants.

DNA Day: The Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) observed international DNA Day at city campus here on Monday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk in this regard which started from the VC office and culminated in front of DNA model at the Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology while Director IBBT Prof Dr Waseem Shahzad, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Yasir Zahoor and a large number of students and faculty members also participated in the walk.

Later in a seminar organised on this occasion, Director Institute of Industrial Biotechnology from Government College University Lahore Prof Dr Nauman Aftab delivered a detailed lecture on the introduction of DNA and its importance in the modern era.

The day was celebrated in memory of discovery of DNA structure, because the advances in health, agriculture and other fields of biotechnology took place after this amazing discovery of DNA by James D Watson & Francis HC Crick that was reported on 25 April, 1953.

MoU signed: University of Home Economics (UHE) and University of Jhang have signed an MoU under which the UHE will provide technical assistance for the improvement of the Department of Fine Arts at Jhang University. Under the agreement, delegations of faculty and students from both universities would also be exchanged. Speaking at the ceremony, UHE VC Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen said that public sector universities should exchange resources to enhance quality education opportunities for their students and teachers so that new avenues of knowledge creation could be paved. Jhang University VC Dr Shahid Munir said through this MoU, the university was making possible the academic access of its students at the UHE.