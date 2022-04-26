Hot, dry forecast

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather was witnessed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a continental air was prevailing over the most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was affecting Kashmir and adjoining areas. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining areas. Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad and Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 38.5°C and minimum was 23.8°C.