15 arrested for doing wheelie

LAHORE:Shadbagh police on Monday arrested at least 15 suspected one wheelers. The arrested suspects were busy in wheelies, zig zag and reckless driving on road. They have been identified as Bilal, Majid, Rayan, Bilal Hassan, Umair, Subhan, Adnan, Awais, Hamid, Arman, Bilal, Faseeh, Ahsan Fareed and Faiz. Police impounded vehicles under their use.