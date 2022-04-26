 
Matric exam to start from May 10

By Our Correspondent
April 26, 2022

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has issued date sheets for Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Annual Examinations 2022. According to details, Class-10 exam will start from May 10, 2022 while Class-9 exam will start from May 26, 2022. Practical part of the exam will continue from June 21 to July 18, 2022.

