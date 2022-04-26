Teachers’ body demands increase in HEC budget

LAHORE:The Executive Council of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab Chapter has demanded increase in the recurring budget of the federal HEC as public sector universities are in a severe economic crisis.

A meeting of the FAPUASA Punjab chaired by its president Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem was held here on Monday. The meeting was attended by general-secretary, FAPUASA Punjab, Prof Dr Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, vice-president, FAPUASA Punjab, Dr Ahtisham Ali, Secretary, PUASA, Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi and others while representatives of various universities participated online.

FAPUASA Executive Council demanded increase in the recurring budget of the HEC which had been frozen for many years and because of it public sector universities are in a severe economic crisis. The EC hoped that HEC, under Chairman Tariq Banuri, would enhance the support to universities. They also insisted to restore tax rebate for teachers and researchers at the rate of 75pc, which has been slashed to merely 25 per cent.

The executive council also resolved that it was almost over a year the university employees were waiting for their legitimate right of 25pc special allowance at the last stage the file was on the table of the chancellor, which should be signed immediately for its implementation. It also demanded that the process of appointment of vice-chancellors of four public sector universities of Punjab and Chairman Punjab HEC should be finalised (PHEC) immediately.

FAPUSA Punjab also demanded from all the vice-chancellors of the public sector universities that the legitimate demands of teaching faculty should be addressed at every level for the smooth functioning of universities. FAPUASA Punjab Executive Council also congratulated Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC, on the restoration of his power and hoped that he would once again pay cl0ose attention to the solutions to the problems facing public universities.