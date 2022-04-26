Suspect dies in gun accident

LAHORE:A suspected drug dealer reportedly died after a bullet fired accidentally in Muslim Town on Monday.

Reportedly, the victim Faheem along with his accomplice Suleman had just returned after having food from a restaurant on a bike driven by Suleman. Suddenly, Suleman lost control of the bike and fell. Faheem was carrying a gun hiding under his belt. It suddenly fired a shot and Faheem received injury and was shifted to a hospital but could not survive.

Police said that they recovered drugs and gun from Suleman's custody. The deceased Faheem was a history sheeter, police said. A case has been registered under section 322 (accidental murder) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

UNCLAIMED BODIES: Edhi Foundation on Monday arranged burial for six unclaimed bodies on Monday. The bodies were spotted from different parts of the city. A dead body was found from Batapur, second from Data Darbar, third from Mughalpura, fourth from Kahna, fifth from Ichhra and the last from Begum Kot. Edhi Foundation also arranged coffin and bath for the dead bodies also.

Robbers: Model Town police have arrested three suspected robbers on Monday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Naveed, Zain and Ali Hamza. Police also recovered a car, a bike, cash and illegal weapon from their custody. They would just roam around posh areas and loot families on gunpoint.

VALUABLES BURNT: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a house in Gulberg on Monday. Reportedly, it started as a minor fire in a house situated near 7UP Phatak towards Karamabad. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

ACCIDENTS: Around 14 people died, whereas 1053 were injured in 951 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 689 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 364 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site. Motorbikes were involved in majority (69%) road accidents.

Further, the analysis showed that 502 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 85 pedestrians, and 480 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed that 220 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 231 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list.