MoU inked for students exchange programme

Islamabad:A centre of Pak-China friendship in Peshawar, China Window, and Harbin Engineering University of China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in various fields besides students exchange programme.

Director of China Window Naz Parveen and Dean of Harbin Engineering University of China Zhang Qingbin signed the agreement. Under the agreement, the two institutions will exchange students, faculty, researchers and administrative staff; both institutions will also promote extra-curricular activities, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Monday.

Zhang Qingbin while terming the agreement as a milestone between Peshawar and China said that not only affordable education opportunities will be available but also university scholarships will be given.

He further said that both institutions will play a positive role in strengthening exemplary friendship between the two brotherly countries.China Window, besides learning mandarin, is devoted to providing all information - including Chinese arts, culture, political history, economic development and geography - on China under one roof.