RDA demolishes illegal structures

Rawalpindi: On the directions of the Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate carried out an operation against illegal and unauthorised residential cum commercial buildings on Adiala Road and demolished four illegal constructions on Monday.

The MP&TE Directorate’s staff including Deputy Director Planning Ch Atif Mahmood, assistant directors, building inspectors and others with the assistance of the police carried out operations against illegal under construction buildings and demolished four illegal buildings at Adiala Road.

The RDA spokesman said the operation against illegal residential cum commercial buildings is underway following the directions of the DG RDA. He said the owners of the above mentioned properties have violated approved plans/maps violating the Punjab Development of States Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations, 2020 and constructed illegal residential cum commercial buildings without approval and NOC.

Following directives of the Director General RDA the MP&TE Directorate has been conducting operations against illegal, unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal lands in RDA controlled area in Rawalpindi. No compromise will be made for saving the public from any fraud.

He said the DG RDA has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorised constructions, encroachments and commercial activities without any discrimination.