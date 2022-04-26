ITP drive against smoke emitting vehicles

Islamabad:Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has intensified campaign against smoke emitting vehicles for purpose of environment protection

Mobile squads of ITP have been formed to implement the campaign against the smoke-emitting vehicles. These squads would patrol in various areas and to fine those vehicles involved in noise pollution and emitting smoke.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that ITP is also working against smoke emitting vehicles and special squads would work to check environmental pollution. He said that purpose of this campaign is not to take punitive measure against anyone but to ensure road safety and discipline by making citizens more law abiding.

He said that special squads of ITP has been constituted as per directions of IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younis to conduct regular checking and fining vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city. The purpose of this whole practice is to end noise pollution in the city, the SSP maintained.