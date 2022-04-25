Army officer torture case hearing today

LAHORE: The hearing of four accused persons allegedly involved in torturing a serving Army officer will take place today (Monday).
Previously, the court had handed over the accused to the CIA police till April 25 (today). As per case details, Major Harris was tortured by the guards of PMLN leaders Khawaja Salman and Hafiz Nauman. The vehicle of the officer was also damaged. Later, four guards involved in the incident were arrested.
Islamabad: The minimum amount of Fitrana, an obligatory charitable donation by affluent Muslims to the poor and needy...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s oldest and largest public sector hospital, Lady Reading Hospital , is again in...
The CPEC Authority must be stuffed with genuine economic experts with background and understanding of China.
TAKHT BHAI: The residents of Takht Bhai on Sunday staged a protest against the announced and prolonged electricity...
ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that the Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: The Al-Quds Conference-2022 was organised by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen at a local hotel in Islamabad and...
Comments