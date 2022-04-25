Protest against power cuts

TAKHT BHAI: The residents of Takht Bhai on Sunday staged a protest against the announced and prolonged electricity loadshedding.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Irfan Khan Mohmand, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Iqbal Khan, Abdul Razzaq Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and others addressed the protesters. The protesters said that fluctuation in the electricity supply had damaged electric appliances. They said the power consumers in Takht Bhai faced eight to 12 hours loadshedding on a daily basis.