‘Chief responsibility of Islamic world to defend Palestinian people’

ISLAMABAD: The Al-Quds Conference-2022 was organised by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) at a local hotel in Islamabad and hugely participated by the large number of members of the civil society, students, political leaders and religious scholars.
All the speakers have stressed on the continued support for the Muslims of Palestine, Kashmir and Yemen at the Quds Conference-2022, condemning the recent waves of criminal activities by the Zionist regime in Al-Quds.
They said supporting the Palestinian Muslims against the Zionist aggression and liberation of Al-Quds merely depended on the unity and solidarity of Ummah. They said the US and Israel are two evils, create political and economical instability in different countries and later sent terrorists to spread anarchy.
They strongly condemned the Zionist occupied forces’ attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque in recent days, calling international organisations, especially the OIC and the Arab League, to take concrete measures.
