Eight houses burnt in two fire incidents

SUKKUR: Eight houses and some other buildings were gutted in two different fire incidents in Tharparkar on Sunday. Reports said three houses and some other buildings were destroyed due to a fire that had broken out from a kitchen of a household in village Jam Khan jo Wandhio near Nagarparkar town. The residents claimed that all their houses and valuable items were reduced to ashes by the blaze. In another incident, five houses were gutted in an inferno in village Malanhor Veera near Mithi town. Luckily, no human loss reported. It is pertinent to mention that over 300 houses and other buildings were destroyed in different fire incidents in recent weeks in the deserted district of Tharparkar. Sources said despite the terrible rise in mysterious fire incidents, the district had insufficient number of fire tenders.