AGP questions legal status of PAC proceedings

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan has raised questions on the legal status of the Public Accounts Committee proceedings held on April 20, 2022 for settling of Petroleum Division audit para related to non-recovery of liquidation damages worth Rs 28.727 million for financial year 2016-17.

The meeting of the PAC was held last Wednesday (April 20) was chaired by its Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain, who had already taken oath as federal minister two days ago, before the meeting of the committee, while its three members had also taken oath as the federal ministers.

In its letter to Public Accounts Committee wing of the National Assembly Secretariat, the Auditor General of Pakistan also questioned the legal status of the meeting of the PAC held on April 20 arguing that the Committee on the day of discussion, stood dissolved as the new government was formed and number of members of the committee, including the chairman had already taken oath as a federal ministers.

According to communique from department of the Auditor General of Pakistan, while giving reasons for unsettled audit paras of Petroleum Division said they are sub-judice and also under inquiry in National Accountability Bureau and without finalization of NAB inquiry and court's judgment, the para cannot be settled.

The letter also mentioned that the unsettled audit para and the last directive of the PAC dated 17-03-2022 still holds good, in which the committee had directed the Principle Accounting Officer to recover the amount from the accused and decide thereof.